HPPR Features
WT Faculty Play Music by Stephen Lias, William Grant Still, and David Maslanka!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to enjoy performances by the talented faculty of West Texas A&M including WT's saxophone professor, Dr. James Barger, one of the school’s piano professors, Dr. Sarah Rushing, and WT’s new bassoon professor, Dr. Conor Bell!

On this episode of Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing saxophonist James Barger and pianist Sarah Rushing perform Stephen Lias's Range of Light (2014). Then we will hear Rushing accompany violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov in a presentation of William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano (1943). Finally, Rushing joins bassoonist Conor Bell to play David Maslanka's Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004).

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
