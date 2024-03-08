Maslanka and More!

The Spring semester is in full swing at West Texas A&M University's School of Music, and everyone—faculty and students alike—have been busy! Both the school’s Symphonic Band and Choir traveled down to San Antonio last month to perform as invited ensembles at the annual meeting of the Texas Music Educator’s Association, a distinct honor for both ensembles!

Ensembles of faculty have been busy too. Triptych, a faculty ensemble including James Barger on saxophone, Sarah Rushing on piano, and Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin, has been playing concerts all over the state and the Southwest more generally. Trio-Sarah-Chops, a faculty ensemble including Sarah Rushing, soprano Sarah Beckham-Turner, and horn player Guli Manfredi, performed a recital on behalf of Chamber Music Amarillo last month, and the Harrington String Quartet delighted audiences to a recital in late February as well.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for a program of music performed by WT faculty pianists Mila Abbasova and Sarah Rushing, bassoonist Conor Bell, flutist Helen Blackburn, and the Harrington String Quartet. You can look forward to hearing works by Sergei Prokofiev, David Maslanka, and Franz Schubert on the show this week!