Chamber Music Amarillo Plays Mendelssohn and Copland!

Last year, in the 2022-2023 season, Chamber Music Amarillo celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary with a season that was filled with exciting concerts that took place at a new smattering of venues scattered through Amarillo.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this weekend to hear Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring, which CMA performed in September 2022 at the American Quarter Horse Museum in Amarillo. You'll also get to hear the group's April 2023 performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet in E-flat major, Opus 20!

Then mark your calendars for the final concert of Chamber Music Amarillo’s 26th season, which will be on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30pm at AmTech Career Academy and feature the Carpe Diem String Quartet alongside pianist Diego Caetano performing Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 44 and Fiddle Suite Montana by Korine Fujiwara.