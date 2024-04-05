4 Americans, 1 German, 1 Russian

On Saturday, April 13th Chamber Music Amarillowill present the final concert of its 2023-2024 season. The show will be at AmTech Career Academy and will feature pianist Diego Caetano and the Carpe Diem String Quartet performing Korine Fujiwara’s Fiddle Suite Montana and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Opus 44.

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we'll turn back to another recent performance of quintets by Chamber Music Amarillo earlier this season, playing excerpts from CMA's November 2023 program that featured the Amarillo Brass Quintet with Bill Takacs and David Lough on Trumpet, John Shanks on Trombone, Jeremy Lewis on tuba, and Guli Manfredi on horn performing a program at St. Mary’s Cathedral that included works by Michael Kamen, Kerry Turner, Eric Ewazen, Kevin McKee, and others.

While the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo concert will feature a quintet by Robert Schumann, on this week's radio show you can look forward to hearing Dr. Sarah Rushing's performance of the Notturno, Op. 6, No. 2 by Clara Schumann, Robert's dear wife. Finally, the episode will conclude with pianist Diego Caetano's performance of Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1 alongside the Amarillo Symphony in May of 2021.

