KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at very reduced power and signal range using a back-up transmitter. This is because of complicated problems with its very old primary transmitter. Local engineers are currently working on that transmitter and consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR mix service or HPPR connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
School is *almost* out for summer!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents a program of music performed by the faculty of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University!

As the spring semester winds down at the School of Music at West Texas A&M University, we’re going to revisit recent performances by the school’s illustrious faculty who are constantly performing music in the Canyon/Amarillo Area and taking their talents on the road to perform in various venues throughout our surrounding region, the State of Texas, and the throughout the country!

On the program this week you can look forward to hearing professor of saxophone, Dr. James Barger and professor of piano Dr. Sarah Rushing perform Joel Love's The Manitou Incline and Miriama Young's This Earthly Round on the first half of the program.

On the second half of the show Triptych, a WT Faculty trio including Dr. Barger and Dr. Rushing as well as WT's Harrington Lecturer on violin, Evgeny Zvonnikov, will perform Marc Eychenne's Cantilene et Danse. Finally, we'll listen in as flutist Helen Blackburn, who is retiring from WT after this semester, and pianist Mila Abbasova perform Otar Taktakishvili's Flute Sonata in C major.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
