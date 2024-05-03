CMA Season Highlights

Chamber Music Amarillo recently wrapped up their 2023-2024 season, but plans are already complete for the organization's exciting upcoming season, which will open later this year! Details are posted on Chamber Music Amarillo’s upcoming events website and on their Facebook page.

There you can also find information about the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Fundraiser: Bossa Nova Festa, which will take place on May 10th at the Amarillo Area Foundation Harrington Event Space. Join us to help support the continuation of chamber music making in the Texas Panhandle!

In the meantime tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit some highlights of Chamber Music Amarillo's 2023-2024 season including Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quartet and Antonín Dvořák's Serenade for Winds!

