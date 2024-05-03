© 2021
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

CMA Season Highlights

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear some highlights from Chamber Music Amarillo’s most recent season!

Chamber Music Amarillo recently wrapped up their 2023-2024 season, but plans are already complete for the organization's exciting upcoming season, which will open later this year! Details are posted on Chamber Music Amarillo’s upcoming events website and on their Facebook page.

There you can also find information about the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Fundraiser: Bossa Nova Festa, which will take place on May 10th at the Amarillo Area Foundation Harrington Event Space. Join us to help support the continuation of chamber music making in the Texas Panhandle!

In the meantime tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit some highlights of Chamber Music Amarillo's 2023-2024 season including Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quartet and Antonín Dvořák's Serenade for Winds!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
