Brahms German Requiem!

In April of 2024, the WT Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Mark Bartley and the WT Choirs under the direction of Dr. Sean Pullen joined forces to perform an epic element of the choral/symphonic canon: Johannes Brahms’s German Requiem.

The concert was performed in honor of George Biffle, director of choirs at WT from 1992 until 2003. Biffle died in late last year, and the WT School of Music is working towards establishing a vocal scholarship endowment to make the school more competitive when recruiting promising singers. The April concert was accompanied by a dinner and fundraiser to kick start fund raising for the scholarship.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to revisit this epic performance!