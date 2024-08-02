Puts and Dvořák

The Amarillo Symphony has an exciting line up planned for their upcoming season including music by canonic European composers such as Maurice Ravel, Johann Strauss, Antonín Dvořák, Jean Sibelius, and Claude Debussy to iconic American composers including Aaron Copland and contemporary Michael Daugherty. There will be an epic movie concert in November featuring music from all kinds of famous flicks, and you’ll also get to know the music of Kevin Puts, an award-winning contemporary American composer!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony's 2017 performance of Kevin Puts’s Symphony No. 2 “Island of Innocence” as well as their June 2022 performance of Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”