The WT Symphonic Band's Spring 2024 Program

This week we are finishing up a three-part series featuring the talents of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. Two weeks ago we heard excerpts from an album of piano music by Franz Schubert that was recently released by WT School of Music Piano Professor Dr. Choong-ha Nam. Last week we tuned in to performances from student recitals over the last year.

This week we’re going to enjoy excerpts from the WT Symphonic Band’s Spring 2024 concert, which was directed by Mr. Don Lefevre – the WT Symphonic Band’s fearless leader who plans to take the ensemble to New York to perform in Carnegie Hall early next year. On this week's episode you can look forward to hearing music by John Mackey, Alexander Arutiunian, and Oscar Navarro.