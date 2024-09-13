Recent Recitals at WT!

Each semester the School of Music at West Texas A&M University invites talented artists to perform recitals on campus. Last academic year violinist Audrey Wright visited WT to give a masterclass for string students and to perform a guest recital. Wright has been a member of the New York Philharmonic since 2022 and serves concurrently as the concertmaster of the Baltimore chamber Orchestra. She has played in venues all over the world and boasts an incredibly varied repertoire that spans the early seventeenth century to the modern day. On the episode this week we will revisit three works from her recital: one by Kevin Puts, another by Heinrich Biber and, finally, a work by Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz.

On the second half of the show this week, we'll listen in to excerpts from a WT School of Music Faculty Chamber Music Recital from earlier this year that featured now-retired flute professor Helen Blackburn, harp professor Jenny Miller, as well as the school's Harrington Lecturer in violin Rossitza Goza and the Harrington String Quartet's former violist, Vesselin Todorov. We'll listen to them play music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Cameron Wilson.