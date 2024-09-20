Debussy, Montgomery, and Shostakovich

On September 27th Chamber Music Amarillo will kick off its 2024-2025 season at Arts in the Sunset on Plains Boulevard in Amarillo with a concert featuring violinist Michelle Skinner, cellist Aaron Merritt, and Rick Rowley on piano performing works by Claude Debussy, Jessie Montgomery, Modest Mussorgsky, and Dmitri Shostakovich, and, to prime your ears for that exciting event, we’ll be playing music by three of those composers on Classical Music Amarillo this week!

We’re going to open the show with three pieces by Claude Debussy: his Premiere Rhapsody for Clarinet and Orchestra, Petite Suite, and, finally, Prelude to Afternoon of a Faun. On the second half of the show this week, we'll be playing Jessie Montgomery's Strum, a chamber piece performed by the Amarillo Symphony's principal players, and Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1, which was performed by pianist Diego Caetano and the Amarillo Symphony in May of 2021.

