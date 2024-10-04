The Amarillo Symphony Celebrates 100!

This coming weekend the Amarillo Symphony celebrates the one-hundredth anniversary of the ensemble’s first performance, which took place in October of 1924 at a Twilight Musicale produced by the ladies of the Amarillo Philharmonic Club.

The orchestra’s celebratory concerts will take place on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th and will feature a performance of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring as well as a Grammy-award winning trio called Time for Three performing Kevin Puts’s Grammy-award winning piece called Contact, and the world premiere of Cadillac Ranch by yet another Grammy-award-winning composer, Michael Daugherty, who was commissioned by the Amarillo Symphony for the occasion.

On Classical Music Amarillo this week you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Aaron Copland's Rodeo, Michael Daugherty's Route 66 as well as Quinn Mason's celebratory A Joyful Trilogy, and a piece the orchestra commissioned to open its centennial season last September: Christopher Lowry's Fractured Topographies: Landscape for Orchestra.