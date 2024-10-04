© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. We are currently working on repairs and evaluating whether the units need to be replaced. We apologize for this this loss of service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The Amarillo Symphony Celebrates 100!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week on Classical Music Amarillo you can look forward to hearing music by Christopher Lowry, Quinn Mason, Michael Daugherty, and Aaron Copland as we get ready to celebrate the Amarillo Symphony’s 100th Birthday at their upcoming concerts next week!

This coming weekend the Amarillo Symphony celebrates the one-hundredth anniversary of the ensemble’s first performance, which took place in October of 1924 at a Twilight Musicale produced by the ladies of the Amarillo Philharmonic Club.

The orchestra’s celebratory concerts will take place on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th and will feature a performance of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring as well as a Grammy-award winning trio called Time for Three performing Kevin Puts’s Grammy-award winning piece called Contact, and the world premiere of Cadillac Ranch by yet another Grammy-award-winning composer, Michael Daugherty, who was commissioned by the Amarillo Symphony for the occasion.

On Classical Music Amarillo this week you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Aaron Copland's Rodeo, Michael Daugherty's Route 66 as well as Quinn Mason's celebratory A Joyful Trilogy, and a piece the orchestra commissioned to open its centennial season last September: Christopher Lowry's Fractured Topographies: Landscape for Orchestra.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb