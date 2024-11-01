CMA: Celebrating our Veterans

Veteran’s Day is coming up next week on November 11th, so this week we are preparing to commemorate that holiday by replaying excerpts from the Celebrating Our Veteran’s program presented by the Amarillo Brass Ensemble at last November’s Chamber Music Amarillo Concert. The ensemble performing at that event included Bill Takacs and David Lough on Trumpet, Guli Manfredi on horn, John Shanks on trombone, and Jeremy Lewis playing the tuba.

On the show this week you can look forward to hearing brass quintet music by Johann Sebastian Bach (arranged by Frederick Mills), Michael Kamen, Kerry Turner, Eric Ewazen, Kevin McKee, George M. Cohan (arranged by Paul Nagle), and Aaron Copland (arranged by Jay Lichtman).