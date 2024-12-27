WT Students!

This week we are going to celebrate the fabulous undergraduate and graduate students of West Texas A&M University’s School of music with a program of recordings drawn from recent student recitals on campus.

On the show this week you can look forward to hearing music for saxophone, cello, percussion, and various chamber ensembles – a highly varied program for you featuring performances by Bethany Mueller, Braden Lefevre, Patrick Lucas, Aidan Caballero, and Braden Garcia!