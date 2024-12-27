WT Students!

© 2024
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 27, 2024 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo highlights the talents of the fabulous graduate and undergraduate students of West Texas A&M University’s School of Music!

This week we are going to celebrate the fabulous undergraduate and graduate students of West Texas A&M University’s School of music with a program of recordings drawn from recent student recitals on campus.

On the show this week you can look forward to hearing music for saxophone, cello, percussion, and various chamber ensembles – a highly varied program for you featuring performances by Bethany Mueller, Braden Lefevre, Patrick Lucas, Aidan Caballero, and Braden Garcia!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
