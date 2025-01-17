The WT Fall 2024 Faculty Showcase

On January 28th the faculty of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University will take the stage in Mary Moody Northen Hall to perform the first faculty concert of the semester: The Spring Faculty Showcase. The program will no doubt include a wide variety of repertoire and instrumentations, so be sure to mark your calendar so you don’t miss it!

Tune in this week to revisit the 2024 WT Fall Faculty Showcase recital during an exciting and varied program. You can look forward to hearing everything from brass and woodwind ensembles, piano duos, music for bassoon, and even a jazz piece!