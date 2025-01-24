© 2025
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo is currently operating with a back-up transmitter at just 5% power and limited signal coverage due to cold weather related problems. Engineers are working on restoring KJJP to full power. We apologize for this limitation of service. To listen to either HPPR Mix or HPPR Connect please use the streaming player above or the HPPR mobile app, including special Inauguration and MLK Day programing on Monday.
Introducing Jessica Schury!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music performed by West Texas A&M University’s School of Music’s new professor of flute: Jessica Schury!

This we are excited to present a program of recordings featuring the new flute instructor at West Texas A&M University’s School of Music: Jessica Schury! Ms. Schury (soon to be Dr. Schury!) comes to WT after teaching as an adjunct flute professor at Collin College and working as a teaching fellow at the University of North Texas where she is currently finishing up her Doctoral of Musical Arts Degree in flute performance with a related field in music theory. Before coming to Texas, she studied at West Chester University of Pennsylvania and Stony Brook University in New York.

You can look forward to hearing Ms. Schury perform music by Charles Tomlinson Griffes, Amanda Harberg, Friedrich Kuhlau, Michel de la Barre, Elliot Carter, and Christina George on the show!

