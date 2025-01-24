Introducing Jessica Schury!

This we are excited to present a program of recordings featuring the new flute instructor at West Texas A&M University’s School of Music: Jessica Schury! Ms. Schury (soon to be Dr. Schury!) comes to WT after teaching as an adjunct flute professor at Collin College and working as a teaching fellow at the University of North Texas where she is currently finishing up her Doctoral of Musical Arts Degree in flute performance with a related field in music theory. Before coming to Texas, she studied at West Chester University of Pennsylvania and Stony Brook University in New York.

You can look forward to hearing Ms. Schury perform music by Charles Tomlinson Griffes, Amanda Harberg, Friedrich Kuhlau, Michel de la Barre, Elliot Carter, and Christina George on the show!