Chamber Music Amarillo Season Highlights

On this episode we’re going to replay some of the highlights of the current Chamber Music Amarillo season including excerpts from the group’s September and November concerts. You can look forward to hearing music by Modest Mussorgsky, Jessie Montgomery, and Joseph Haydn on the show this week!

Chamber Music Amarillo is not nearly done with their season. They have a concert coming up later this month featuring music by the Elicio Winds – a wind trio featuring Connor Bell on Bassoon, Kathleen Carter Bell on Oboe, and Virginia Broffitt Kunzer on flute as well as another chamber orchestra concert in March that will be conducted by the Amarillo Symphony’s music director George Jackson. Finally, their season will conclude in April with a program titles A Love Letter of Music presenting music by Jennifer Higdon, Paul Schoenfield, and Johannes Brahms. Be sure to check out the Chamber Music Amarillo website so you don't miss any of these exciting upcoming events!