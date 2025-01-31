© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).
Chamber Music Amarillo Season Highlights

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 31, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

This week we revisit highlights from the current Chamber Music Amarillo Season!

On this episode we’re going to replay some of the highlights of the current Chamber Music Amarillo season including excerpts from the group’s September and November concerts. You can look forward to hearing music by Modest Mussorgsky, Jessie Montgomery, and Joseph Haydn on the show this week!

Chamber Music Amarillo is not nearly done with their season. They have a concert coming up later this month featuring music by the Elicio Winds – a wind trio featuring Connor Bell on Bassoon, Kathleen Carter Bell on Oboe, and Virginia Broffitt Kunzer on flute as well as another chamber orchestra concert in March that will be conducted by the Amarillo Symphony’s music director George Jackson. Finally, their season will conclude in April with a program titles A Love Letter of Music presenting music by Jennifer Higdon, Paul Schoenfield, and Johannes Brahms. Be sure to check out the Chamber Music Amarillo website so you don't miss any of these exciting upcoming events!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
