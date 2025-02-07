© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Classical Music Amarillo

The Elicio Winds!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo prepares for an exciting upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Concert featuring the Elicio Winds!

On Saturday, February 15th Chamber Music Amarillo will present a performance of the Elicio Winds, a chamber ensemble featuring Virginia Broffitt Kunzer on flute along with WT professors Conor Bell (bassoon) and Kathleen Carter Bell (oboe).

The group is committed to promoting chamber music and supporting a diverse assortment of American composers. They’ve performed all over the United States and released their debut album titled Convergence in 2023 – an album release we celebrated here on the radio show!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo to hear the Elicio Winds perform music by Josh Burel, Timothy Hagen, Shawn Okpebholo, and Margi Griebling-Haigh! Then be sure to get your tickets for the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo concert to hear the trio live here in Amarillo!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
