Amarillo Symphony Season Highlights

You can look forward to hearing a bit of movie music from The Amarillo Symphony's November 2024 concert as well as their recent performances of music by contemporary American composer Kevin Puts on the show this week!

The Amarillo Symphony Season isn’t over – they’ve got several exciting concerts coming up including an exciting collaborative concert with the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra on the weekend of February 28th, a program of American including works by Georg Antheil, Sam Jones, and Charles Ives coming up later in March, and finally, a performance of Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird as well as Ludwig van Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto and Grace-Evangeline Mason’s The Imagined Forest to conclude their season on the weekend of April 25th. Be sure to check out the Amarillo Symphony’s website for more information about those events and to get your tickets!