© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Amarillo Symphony Season Highlights

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo to revisit some recent highlights from the current Amarillo Symphony season!

You can look forward to hearing a bit of movie music from The Amarillo Symphony's November 2024 concert as well as their recent performances of music by contemporary American composer Kevin Puts on the show this week!

The Amarillo Symphony Season isn’t over – they’ve got several exciting concerts coming up including an exciting collaborative concert with the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra on the weekend of February 28th, a program of American including works by Georg Antheil, Sam Jones, and Charles Ives coming up later in March, and finally, a performance of Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird as well as Ludwig van Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto and Grace-Evangeline Mason’s The Imagined Forest to conclude their season on the weekend of April 25th. Be sure to check out the Amarillo Symphony’s website for more information about those events and to get your tickets!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb