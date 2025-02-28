Music by Richard Strauss, Adam Schoenberg, and Ralph Vaughan Williams

This coming Saturday, March 8th Chamber Music Amarillo presents its second chamber orchestra concert of the season, a program that is titled Metamorphosen and will be conducted by George Jackson, the music director of the Amarillo Symphony. At that concert you can look forward to hearing Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Five Variants of “Dives and Lazarus”, Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen for 23 Strings, as well as a bassoon concerto that was recently composed by native American composer Connor Chee and Adam Schoenberg’s Breath.

This week Classical Music Amarillo prefaces this exciting upcoming concert with an episode presenting Adam Schoenberg's Finding Rothko, Ralph Vaughan Williams's Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, and Richard Strauss's Oboe Concerto.