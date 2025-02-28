© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music by Richard Strauss, Adam Schoenberg, and Ralph Vaughan Williams

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in this week for a program of music by composers whose music will be featured at the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo Concert on Saturday, March 8th!

This coming Saturday, March 8th Chamber Music Amarillo presents its second chamber orchestra concert of the season, a program that is titled Metamorphosen and will be conducted by George Jackson, the music director of the Amarillo Symphony. At that concert you can look forward to hearing Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Five Variants of “Dives and Lazarus”, Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen for 23 Strings, as well as a bassoon concerto that was recently composed by native American composer Connor Chee and Adam Schoenberg’s Breath.

This week Classical Music Amarillo prefaces this exciting upcoming concert with an episode presenting Adam Schoenberg's Finding Rothko, Ralph Vaughan Williams's Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, and Richard Strauss's Oboe Concerto.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb