WT Students!

This week the School of Music at West Texas A&M University is off to spring break, so we decided to do a show of performances by the WT School of Music's many talented undergraduate and graduate students!

In fact, many of the School’s students are spending this break on the road with their fellow students and professors: The WT Symphonic Band is currently headed off to New York City where they will be giving a concert at Carnegie Hall – truly an opportunity of a lifetime for these students!

On the show this week we've got excerpts from saxophonist Katie Aschoff's graduate recital from last spring as well as music composed by recent WT graduate Noah Johnson, who is currently studying composition at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. On the second half of the show you can look forward to hearing recordings of several WT School of Music ensembles including the WT Choirs and the WT Symphonic Band.