© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

WT Students!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates the coming of spring break with performances by the talented students of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University!

This week the School of Music at West Texas A&M University is off to spring break, so we decided to do a show of performances by the WT School of Music's many talented undergraduate and graduate students!

In fact, many of the School’s students are spending this break on the road with their fellow students and professors: The WT Symphonic Band is currently headed off to New York City where they will be giving a concert at Carnegie Hall – truly an opportunity of a lifetime for these students!

On the show this week we've got excerpts from saxophonist Katie Aschoff's graduate recital from last spring as well as music composed by recent WT graduate Noah Johnson, who is currently studying composition at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. On the second half of the show you can look forward to hearing recordings of several WT School of Music ensembles including the WT Choirs and the WT Symphonic Band.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb