An American Journey

This coming weekend the Amarillo Symphony presents its penultimate concert of the 2024-2025 season, a program entitled “American Journey” that will take you on a “sonic ride across the American landscape.” At that concert you can look forward to hearing George Antheil’s Over the Plains as well as Samuel Jones’s Trombone Concerto featuring the Amarillo Symphony’s principal trombonist: Dr. John Shanks! Charles Ives’s Symphony No. 1 will round out the program.

Echoing the theme of this upcoming Amarillo Symphony concert, this week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of American music with western flair by Aaron Copland, Andy Wilkinson, Sam Hyken, and Sam Jones.