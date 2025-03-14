© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

An American Journey

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo is playing music by American composers Aaron Copland, Sam Jones, Andy Wilkinson and Sam Hyken!

This coming weekend the Amarillo Symphony presents its penultimate concert of the 2024-2025 season, a program entitled “American Journey” that will take you on a “sonic ride across the American landscape.” At that concert you can look forward to hearing George Antheil’s Over the Plains as well as Samuel Jones’s Trombone Concerto featuring the Amarillo Symphony’s principal trombonist: Dr. John Shanks! Charles Ives’s Symphony No. 1 will round out the program.

Echoing the theme of this upcoming Amarillo Symphony concert, this week Classical Music Amarillo will present a program of American music with western flair by Aaron Copland, Andy Wilkinson, Sam Hyken, and Sam Jones.

