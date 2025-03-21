Introducing Marc Mellits

Next week composer and musician Marc Mellits is traveling to Canyon, Texas for a two-day residence at the West Texas A&M University School of Music. He will visit courses in composition, music industry, and “sound composition and spatialization techniques”, and WT Students and ensembles will be performing two concerts of his works, events that are free and open to the public! The first concert, which will feature all chamber music for various instrumentations including (but not limited to) percussion ensemble and reed quintet, will be on Wednesday April 2nd at 7:30pm in Northen Recital Hall on the WT Campus. The next day (April 3rd) WT’s Saxophone Studio Recital (7:30pm, Northen Recital Hall) will also feature music by Mellits.

You can look forward to hearing all kinds of compositions by Mellits on this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo so be sure to tune in at Noon Central on Sunday or 7pm the following Thursday!