We’ve got the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of four pieces by the Austrian Wunderkind on the show this week. We'll start things off with the overture to Mozart's comic opera the Marriage of Figaro, followed by his Ave verum corpus and Exsultate jubilate on the first half of the show. On the second half of the show you can look forward to hearing his very last symphony: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter".