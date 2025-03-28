© 2025
Classical Music Amarillo

Mozart!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo is playing music by perhaps the most famous Austrian who ever lived!

We’ve got the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of four pieces by the Austrian Wunderkind on the show this week. We'll start things off with the overture to Mozart's comic opera the Marriage of Figaro, followed by his Ave verum corpus and Exsultate jubilate on the first half of the show. On the second half of the show you can look forward to hearing his very last symphony: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter".

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
