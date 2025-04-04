© 2025
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Johannes Brahms

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo features music by Johannes Brahms, a composer whose music will be featured at the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo concert!

Chamber Music Amarillo presents its final concert this coming Friday, April 11th at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. Their concluding program of the 2024-2025 season will feature soprano Sarah Beckham Turner, violinist Annie Chalex Boyle, cellist Annamarie Reader, and pianist David Palmer presenting a program of music by Jennifer Higdon and Paul Schoenfield. Johannes Brahms’s Violin Sonata no. 1 will round out the program.

So this week we're going to listen to music by Johannes Brahms! Tune in to this week's episode to hear Dr. Sarah Rushing perform two of his Ballades for piano as well as Chamber Music Amarillo's January 2023 performance of his Serenade for Orchestra.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
