John Tegmeyer and the WT Symphonic Band

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music by WT alumnus John Tegmeyer – a clarinetist who will be visiting Canyon, TX next week to perform with the Symphonic Band at the WT World Music Festival!

Coming up later this month, the West Texas A&M University School of Music will present its World Music Festival concert, an annual event that is going to celebrate American music this time around!

The program will feature the WT Brass quintet performing Kevin McKee's Iron Horse as well as Sarah Beckham-Turner (soprano) and Doug Storey (clarinet) performing Willard Roosvelt's Four Songs. Then the Symphonic Band, under the direction of Mr. Don Lefevre, to perform music by Ron Nelson, Kevin Day, and Omar Thomas. The highlight of the concert will be Scott McAllister's Freebirds, which will feature WT Alum John Tegmeyer along with Doug Storey on clarinet.

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear a collection of Tegmeyer's original compositions as well as recent performances by the WT Symphonic Band!

Then be sure to check out the WT World Music Festival Concert on Sunday, April 27th at 5:30pm in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the WT Campus.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb