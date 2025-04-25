WT School of Music Student Ensembles

© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music by several of the student ensembles that will be featured at the upcoming WT Showcase of Music on Friday, May 2nd at the Amarillo Civic Center!

On Friday, May 2nd, at 7:30pm many of the student ensembles of the West Texas A&M University School of Music will take the stage at the Amarillo Civic Center to strut their stuff during the grand return of the WT Showcase of Music! Performing ensembles include WT's Chorale, Chamber Singers, Symphonic Band, Symphony, Opera, Jazz Bands, Trombone and Brass choirs, and Saxophone Ensemble.

On this week's episode of Classical music Amarillo, we’ll hear several of these ensembles including the WT Symphony, the WT Symphonic Band, the WT Chorale, and the WT Saxophone Ensemble! Be sure to tune in to hear these groups perform music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, David Maslanka, Elaine Hagenberg, and more!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
