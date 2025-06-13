© 2025
HPPR is experiencing connectivity issues that may result in periods of dead air. These should resolve by the end of the day Tuesday, June 17. Thank you for your patience.
Classical Music Amarillo

The Other CMA...

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 13, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

You can look forward to hearing music performed by the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo on this week’s episode – the third in our June chamber music series!

Classical Music Amarillo is in its third week of its June chamber music series, and in this week's episode we turn to the Texas Panhandle’s premiere producer of chamber music events: Chamber Music Amarillo!

Tune in this week to hear recent local performances of Joseph Haydn's Piano Trio in F-sharp minor as well as Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
