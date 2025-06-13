The Other CMA...
You can look forward to hearing music performed by the musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo on this week’s episode – the third in our June chamber music series!
Classical Music Amarillo is in its third week of its June chamber music series, and in this week's episode we turn to the Texas Panhandle’s premiere producer of chamber music events: Chamber Music Amarillo!
Tune in this week to hear recent local performances of Joseph Haydn's Piano Trio in F-sharp minor as well as Johannes Brahms’s Piano Quartet in A major, Op. 26.