HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

More Chamber Music! (Part 1)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Join us this week for Classical Music Amarillo's penultimate chamber music episode of the summer!

This week we are listening to more chamber music as our month of chamber music programs continues!

We've got an excitingly varied program for this week with a playlist that includes music for xylophone an piccolo by Casey Cangelosi, a piano trio by Dmitri Shostakovich, and a piano quintet by Robert Schumann! Performers featured on the show this week include West Texas A&M University's Ryan Boehme and Jessica Schury as well as the talented musicians of Chamber Music Amarillo!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
