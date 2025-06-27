Chamber Symphonies!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's recent performance of Conor Chee’s brand new concerto for bassoon featuring WT bassoon professor Dr. Conor Bell as soloist. Performances of Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony and Felix Mendelssohn’s double concerto for violin and piano by Chamber Music Amarillo will also be featured on the show this week!

If you enjoyed this month's chamber music series, be sure to check out the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo season, which kicks off September 26th with a program titled "Quartet + 1" featuring music by Albert Roussel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Felix Mendelssohn!