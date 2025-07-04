This month Classical Music Amarillo is celebrating the genre of the concerto!

In this week's episode we’re playing violin concertos - you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony accompany dazzling soloists in recent performances of concertos by two composers of the twentieth century: Czech-American composer Erich Korngold and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák!

In the following weeks we'll be playing concertos for piano and flute as well as concerto grossos - concertos for multiple soloists, so be sure to tune in all month!