HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Violin Concertos

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 4, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in this week to hear violin concertos by Erich Korngold and Antonín Dvořák!

This month Classical Music Amarillo is celebrating the genre of the concerto!

In this week's episode we’re playing violin concertos - you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony accompany dazzling soloists in recent performances of concertos by two composers of the twentieth century: Czech-American composer Erich Korngold and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák!

In the following weeks we'll be playing concertos for piano and flute as well as concerto grossos - concertos for multiple soloists, so be sure to tune in all month!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
