Our translator station serving St. Francis and Cheyenne County at 96.3 FM is off the air due to an air conditioning breakdown at its leased transmitter site, making it too hot for HPPR's equipment to operate. We are currently working to fix the situation. We apologize for the loss of service and ask listeners to tune to KZNK at 90.1 FM or listen on line through the player above or HPPR's mobile app.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Piano Concertos

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT

This week's episode features piano concertos by Florence Price, Sergei Prokofiev, and Maurice Ravel!

This week Classical Music Amarillo continues its July concerto series with an episode of piano concertos!

This week's episode features the Amarillo Symphony's 2021 performance of Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement with Awadagin Pratt as the soloist. We'll also be playing pianist Harmony Zhu's performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Amarillo Symphony in April of 2022. Finally, the first movement of Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major, which was performed by the Amarillo Symphony and pianist Martina Filjak in 2017, will conclude the show!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
