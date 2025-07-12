Piano Concertos
This week's episode features piano concertos by Florence Price, Sergei Prokofiev, and Maurice Ravel!
This week Classical Music Amarillo continues its July concerto series with an episode of piano concertos!
This week's episode features the Amarillo Symphony's 2021 performance of Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement with Awadagin Pratt as the soloist. We'll also be playing pianist Harmony Zhu's performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Amarillo Symphony in April of 2022. Finally, the first movement of Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major, which was performed by the Amarillo Symphony and pianist Martina Filjak in 2017, will conclude the show!