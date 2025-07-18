© 2025
By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo continues its July concerto series with an episode of works featuring a group of soloists.

Tune in this week for another episode of Classical Music Amarillo featuring concertos! This week we're listening to concerto grossos: works featuring more than a single soloist.

We will hear Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1042 on the first half of the show this week followed by Béla Bartók’s Concerto for orchestra on the second half of the program.

