Jake Fridkis is the principal flute with the Fort Worth Symphony and has traveled to Amarillo twice in recent years to perform two flute concertos with the Amarillo Symphony. In January of 2022 he performed Lowell Liebermann’s Flute concerto and more recently, in September of 2024 he came to the Panhandle to perform Kevin Puts’s Flute concerto. We’re going to revisit both of those performances on the show this week. Join us!