HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Flute Concertos!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical music Amarillo this week as we close out the month of July with our last episode of concertos!

Jake Fridkis is the principal flute with the Fort Worth Symphony and has traveled to Amarillo twice in recent years to perform two flute concertos with the Amarillo Symphony. In January of 2022 he performed Lowell Liebermann’s Flute concerto and more recently, in September of 2024 he came to the Panhandle to perform Kevin Puts’s Flute concerto. We’re going to revisit both of those performances on the show this week. Join us!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
