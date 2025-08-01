© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Symphonies! (Part 1)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 1, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo embarks on its final series of the summer. This month we're listening to symphonies!

This month we’re excited to present four shows all dedicated to symphonies! Throughout the course of this August we’ll hear symphonic music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, and Jean Sibelius!

This week you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Overture to Don Giovanni as well as Johannes Brahms's Symphony No. 1. Be sure to tune in next week for more music by Johannes Brahms!

If these episodes pique your interest, be sure to check out The Amarillo Symphony's upcoming season and get your season tickets today!!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
