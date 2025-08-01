Symphonies! (Part 1)

This month we’re excited to present four shows all dedicated to symphonies! Throughout the course of this August we’ll hear symphonic music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, and Jean Sibelius!

This week you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Overture to Don Giovanni as well as Johannes Brahms's Symphony No. 1. Be sure to tune in next week for more music by Johannes Brahms!

