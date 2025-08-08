Symphonies! (Part 2)

This week Classical Music Amarillo continues its exploration of the symphonic literature with an entire episode of music by Johannes Brahms! We are playing The Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of his Tragic Overture on the first half of the show followed by the Austrian composer's Symphony No. 2 on the second half of the show this week.

If symphonies are your thing, be sure to check out The Amarillo Symphony's upcoming season which opens on September 6th with an exciting concert at the Hodgetown baseball stadium in downtown Amarillo! Get your tickets now because you won't want to miss it!