Classical Music Amarillo

Symphonies! (Part 3)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo presents the third episode in its month-long symphony series!

Tune in to Classical music Amarillo this week to hear the Amarillo Symphony perform Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s very final symphony, as well as Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 as we continue our month-long celebration of the genre of the symphony!

Then don't forget to get your tickets for the upcoming Amarillo Symphony season, which opens next month with an exciting outdoor concert at the Hodgetown Baseball Stadium!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
