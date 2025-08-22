© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Symphonies! (Part 4)

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT

Tune in this week as we conclude our month-long series presenting symphonic music!

This week Classical Music Amarillo is playing music by two significant European composers of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Felix Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture as well as Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 on the show this week!

If the shows this month piqued your interest in symphonic music, be sure to check out The Amarillo Symphony's upcoming season and get your tickets today!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
