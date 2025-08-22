Symphonies! (Part 4)

This week Classical Music Amarillo is playing music by two significant European composers of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Felix Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture as well as Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 on the show this week!

If the shows this month piqued your interest in symphonic music, be sure to check out The Amarillo Symphony's upcoming season and get your tickets today!