Back to School with the WT School of Music

Classes resumed last week at The School of Music at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, so this week we are going to listen to recordings of performances by the University’s faculty and student ensembles.

We will hear from the WT Symphony, which is directed by Dr. Mark Bartley, and the WT Symphonic Band, which is directed by Mr. Don Lefevre. You’ll also get to hear recordings by professor of piano Dr. Sarah Rushing, and saxophone professor Dr. James Barger.

We have a diverse show on the docket this week: You can look forward to hearing music by Antonín Dvořák, Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann, Jean Sibelius, John Williams, Dan Goeller, Claude T. Smith, Austin Brake, and Jimmy Dorsey on the show!