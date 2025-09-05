Contemporary Compositions

The performing organizations of the Texas Panhandle regularly present performances of works that have been recently composed. Works by outstanding emerging artists from near and far are often heard on stages in and around Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.

This week on the show we are going to revisit performances of works that were written within the last two decades and performed in recent history here in the Texas Panhandle. Chamber Music Amarillo's 2024 performance of Jessie Montgomery's Duo for Violin and Piano will open the show, and Korinne Fujiwara's Fiddle Suite Montana will round out the first half of the program. On the second half of the show you can look forward to hearing Christopher Theofanidis's Canyon, a concerto grosso that was commissioned by the Amarillo Symphony and performed by the orchestra along with the Harrington String Quartet at the concert that concluded the Symphony's centennial season in April of this year.