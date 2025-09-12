The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to present their first master works concert this coming weekend on September 19th and 20th. The program will open with Peter Maxwell Davies’s piece titled “An Orkney Wedding” followed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The concert will then conclude with Felix Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

To prime our ears for this exciting upcoming event, this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo features music by both Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky! You'll get to hear first Mendelssohns’ Double Concerto for Violin and Piano, which was performed by Chamber Music Amarillo musicians along with violinist Annie Chalex Boyle and pianist Daniel del Pino in January of 2025. The Amarillo Symphony’s 2019 performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with Elisa Barston as the soloist will occupy the second half of the show this week.