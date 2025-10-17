© 2025
KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Violin Concertos

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

This week Classical Music Amarillo is preparing for the upcoming Amarillo Symphony concerts with a program of violin concertos!

On October 24th and 25th the Amarillo Symphony will present its second concert of the 2025-2026 season. The program will feature Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique: a bizarre yet iconic piece of music that tells the story of love and infatuation. But first the concert will open with the world premiere of a brand new piece by Christopher Lowry, a piece that is based on the iconic melody at the heart of Berlioz’s program symphony. Violinist Fiona Shea will also be joining the Amarillo Symphony to perform Camille Saint-Saëns's Violin Concerto No. 3.

So Classical Music Amarillo will be playing two violin concertos on the program this week. You can look forward to hearing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto on the first half of the show and Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto on the second half of the episode.

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
