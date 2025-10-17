On October 24th and 25th the Amarillo Symphony will present its second concert of the 2025-2026 season. The program will feature Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique: a bizarre yet iconic piece of music that tells the story of love and infatuation. But first the concert will open with the world premiere of a brand new piece by Christopher Lowry, a piece that is based on the iconic melody at the heart of Berlioz’s program symphony. Violinist Fiona Shea will also be joining the Amarillo Symphony to perform Camille Saint-Saëns's Violin Concerto No. 3.

So Classical Music Amarillo will be playing two violin concertos on the program this week. You can look forward to hearing Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto on the first half of the show and Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto on the second half of the episode.