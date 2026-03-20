Prokofiev and Beethoven!

The Amarillo Symphony is delighted to present its March concert next weekend! The orchestra will perform a powerful program opening with Jean Sibelius's Finlandia performed side by side with the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra. Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 will follow, and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 will round out the program.

Since we will be hearing an epic piano concerto on this upcoming Amarillo Symphony program, Classical Music Amarillo is excited to present an episode featuring two piano concertos this week. You can look forward to hearing Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 on the first half of the show this week, and the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 "The Emperor" after the break!