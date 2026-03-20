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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Prokofiev and Beethoven!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 20, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear two magnificent piano concertos!

The Amarillo Symphony is delighted to present its March concert next weekend! The orchestra will perform a powerful program opening with Jean Sibelius's Finlandia performed side by side with the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra. Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 will follow, and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 will round out the program.

Since we will be hearing an epic piano concerto on this upcoming Amarillo Symphony program, Classical Music Amarillo is excited to present an episode featuring two piano concertos this week. You can look forward to hearing Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 on the first half of the show this week, and the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 "The Emperor" after the break!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb