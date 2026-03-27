Today's program is a celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach was born in 1685 in Eisenach, Germany, into a family of musicians that had been active in Thuringia for several generations. Throughout his life, he held various positions as an organist, court musician, and cantor, and his prolific output includes a plethora of sacred compositions as well as instrumental works – especially concertos – three of which we will hear on the program this week.

The Amarillo Symphony's 2015 performance of Bach's Concerto for Two Violins featuring soloists Espen Lillenslatten and Michelle Skinner will open the show. Next you can look forward to hearing the ASO perform Bach's Brandenburg Concerto, No. 5. Finally, we will listen to Bach's Harpsichord Concerto No. 1 in D minor, which the Amarillo Symphony performed in January of 2024 with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani as the soloist.