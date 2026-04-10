Brahms and Beethoven!

Chamber Music Amarillo's April concert, it’s final offering of the 2025-2026 season, is coming up on Saturday, April 18th at 7:30pm at Arts at the Sunset in Amarillo. The program will feature violinists Annie Chalex Boyle and Ariya Tai, violists John Sharp and Susan Dubois, and cellist Manny Lopez. These musicians will perform Benjamin Britten's Elegy for Solo Viola as well as Ludwig van Beethoven's String Trio in C minor, and Johannes Brahms's String Quintet No. 2.

Since Chamber Music Amarillo will be presenting a string trio and a string quintet on their upcoming concert, this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo features string quartets by two of the composers on the upcoming CMA program. You can look forward to hearing the Harrington String Quartet's recent performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4 on the first half of the show this week. Then the Harrington String Quartet's performance of Johannes Brahms String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2 will occupy the second half of the program!