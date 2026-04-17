An Overture and a Requiem

This weekend the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the Amarillo Master Chorale to present their final concert of the season, a program featuring music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, a world premiere of a piece by a composition studentat the West Texas A&M University School of Music, and, finally, Johannes Brahms’s German Requiem!

In excited preparation, Classical Music Amarillo opens its episode this week with Johannes Brahms’s Tragic Overture. Then another famous Requiem, that of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will occupy the second half of the show.