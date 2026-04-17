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HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

An Overture and a Requiem

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 17, 2026 at 9:15 AM CDT

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear music by Johannes Brahms as well as the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem!

This weekend the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the Amarillo Master Chorale to present their final concert of the season, a program featuring music by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, a world premiere of a piece by a composition studentat the West Texas A&M University School of Music, and, finally, Johannes Brahms’s German Requiem!

In excited preparation, Classical Music Amarillo opens its episode this week with Johannes Brahms’s Tragic Overture. Then another famous Requiem, that of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will occupy the second half of the show.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb