Music Inspired by the American West

On the first half of the show we’ll hear the Amarillo Symphony perform music from some of the most iconic western movies and television shows including The Cowboys, Dances with Wolves, and The Magnificant 7, and Rawhide, among others. On the second half of the show we’ll get to revisit the Lubbock-based Cowboy Poet Andy Wilkinson’s appearance with the Amarillo Symphony during which he performed several cowboy songs arranged for voice, guitar, and symphony orchestra by composer Sam Hyken.