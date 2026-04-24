© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Music Inspired by the American West

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT

You can look forward to hearing music from iconic western movies and tv shows as well as a collection of orchestrated cowboy songs on the show this week!

On the first half of the show we’ll hear the Amarillo Symphony perform music from some of the most iconic western movies and television shows including The Cowboys, Dances with Wolves, and The Magnificant 7, and Rawhide, among others. On the second half of the show we’ll get to revisit the Lubbock-based Cowboy Poet Andy Wilkinson’s appearance with the Amarillo Symphony during which he performed several cowboy songs arranged for voice, guitar, and symphony orchestra by composer Sam Hyken.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb