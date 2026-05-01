WT Faculty Chamber Ensembles

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo celebrates the faculty of the West Texas A&M University School of Music with performances of chamber music ranging from the late Romantic period to the contemporary era. We'll hear music by French composer Gabriel Fauré, his Sonata in A major, Op. 13, performed by violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov, the second violinist in WT's Harrington String Quartet, accompanied by pianist Nataliya Sukhina. On the second half of the show we will revisit a WT faculty chamber music program from the fall of 2025 titled "Programmatic Premieres." That half of the show will feature performances of Mary Kouyoumdjian's Studies on Rage for Each Day of the Week and Alyssa Morris's Brush Strokes by flutist Jessica Schury Peckham, oboist Kathleen Bell, bassoonist Conor Bell, and pianist Sarah Rushing. Join us!