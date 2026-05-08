The HSQ's November 2025 Concert!

This week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo features excerpts from the Harrington String Quartet's Fall 2025 recital, a program titled New Threads in Old Tapestry. It was the ensemble's first recital with their new violist, Brenton Caldwell! Caldwell joined violinists Rossitza Goza and Evgeny Zvonnikov and cellist Manny Lopez for the performance of works by Caroline Shaw, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Ludwig van Beethoven. You can look forward to hearing Beethoven’s String Quartet no.3 (Opus 18) on the first half of the show and then Dmitri Shostakovich’s String quartet No. 3 on the second half of the show!