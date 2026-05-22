ASO 25-26 Season Highlights

This week we are replaying just a handful of the many highlights of the Amarillo Symphony's most recent 2025-2026 season. We will open the show with Gavin Higgins's Fanfare Americana, a work the Amarillo Symphony commissioned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo. The first half of the show will also feature the orchestra's recent performance of Jean Sibelius's Finlandia, which they performed along with the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra. We will close out the first half with the piece that opened the ASO's most recent season: Peter Maxwell Davies's An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise. The second half of the episode will present two works that were granted world premieres here in Amarillo last season: Christopher Lowry's Fantasie and Fever Dream on an Idee Fixe of Berlioz, Op. 55 and John Sauma's Dances of Flames, the second of which was the winner of the 2026 WT Student Composer Competition.